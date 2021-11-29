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Australian leader Andrews charged with 2 charges!
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622 views • November 29, 2021
The citizens of Australia are trying to fight back from within a corrupt system...I hope they do better than Canadians have
Daniel Andrews criminal charges revealed by Jim Rech at Melbourne protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKNIp9gv8o4
Daniel Andrews criminal charges revealed by Jim Rech at Melbourne protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKNIp9gv8o4
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