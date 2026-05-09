BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fauci's Last Stand, Medical Tyranny Strikes Back ~ Don't Fall For Virus Scare ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • Today

In today's discussion we will talk about the effect the People vs. Poison rally has had on government politics and public opinion. We will also talk about propaganda being spread on the main lie news stations in regards to the relationship between RFK Jr and President Trump, they want us to believe that the union between them is falling apart, and that the President is against the anti-vaccine belief, even though he called RFK Jr to investigate Vaccines. We will also talk about the new Hanta Virus scare being broadcast on the television news. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 475: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine.



References:

- E475: THE HIGHWIRE: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine

  https://rumble.com/v79j0hw-episode-475-faucis-last-stand-maha-shifts-and-the-global-health-machine.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
healthcensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccinegloballastcultpharmamedicalmachinestudytyrannybigmandatestheanfaucimisinformationandshiftstandinconvenientmaha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

U.S. Destroyers come under fire in Strait of Hormuz, but Trump reaffirms ceasefire agreement

Lance D Johnson
Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Russia Urges Foreign Embassies to Evacuate Kyiv Ahead of Potential Strikes

Garrison Vance
U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

U.S. nears framework for Iran deal as Trump demands surrender of enriched uranium

Willow Tohi
Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Spain’s Sanchez Urges EU to Activate Blocking Statute Against U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Garrison Vance
Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Trump’s War Trap: How His Ego Is Burning the World

Mike Adams
Trump Says &#8220;Too Soon&#8221; for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Trump Says “Too Soon” for Iran Peace Deal Signing, Enrichment Dispute Continues

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy