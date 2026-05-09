Fauci's Last Stand, Medical Tyranny Strikes Back ~ Don't Fall For Virus Scare ~

In today's discussion we will talk about the effect the People vs. Poison rally has had on government politics and public opinion. We will also talk about propaganda being spread on the main lie news stations in regards to the relationship between RFK Jr and President Trump, they want us to believe that the union between them is falling apart, and that the President is against the anti-vaccine belief, even though he called RFK Jr to investigate Vaccines. We will also talk about the new Hanta Virus scare being broadcast on the television news. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 475: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine.









References:

- E475: THE HIGHWIRE: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine

https://rumble.com/v79j0hw-episode-475-faucis-last-stand-maha-shifts-and-the-global-health-machine.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu



