Fauci's Last Stand, Medical Tyranny Strikes Back ~ Don't Fall For Virus Scare ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about the effect the People vs. Poison rally has had on government politics and public opinion. We will also talk about propaganda being spread on the main lie news stations in regards to the relationship between RFK Jr and President Trump, they want us to believe that the union between them is falling apart, and that the President is against the anti-vaccine belief, even though he called RFK Jr to investigate Vaccines. We will also talk about the new Hanta Virus scare being broadcast on the television news. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 475: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine.
References:
- E475: THE HIGHWIRE: Fauci's Last Stand, MAHA Shifts & The Global Health Machine
https://rumble.com/v79j0hw-episode-475-faucis-last-stand-maha-shifts-and-the-global-health-machine.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu