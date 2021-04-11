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ECETI STARGATE presents MICHAEL JACO - As You Wish Talk Radio
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248 views • April 11, 2021
This is a mirrored video from ECETI Stargate, As You Wish Talk Radio, by James Gilliland, with Michael Jaco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpXtVpknLmc&;ab_channel=ECETIStargateOfficialYouTubeChannel
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit there also.
Information and appreciation to: ECETI Stargate Official YouTube Channel, James Gilliland and Michael Jaco
Michael Jaco is a Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
Check Out Michael Jaco's Web Site:
https://unleashingintuition.com/
-------------------------------------
Be Sure to:
Check Out All of the Best-Selling Books by James Gilliland: http://eceti.org/books.html
-------------------------------------
🚨🛸ECETI Telegram Channels:🛸🚨
https://t.me/ECETI_OFFICIAL_CHANNEL
https://t.me/ECETI_OFFICIAL
-------------------------------------
ECETI - COME SEE FOR YOUR SELF!
http://www.ECETI.org
-------------------------------------
Eceti Australia - Peter Maxwell Slattery
http://www.ecetiaustralia.org/
-------------------------------------
JCETI Japan – Greg Sullivan
http://www.JCETI.ORG/
-------------------------------------
Visit: As You Wish Talk Radio On The BBS Radio Network http://bbsradio.com/asyouwishtalkradio/
-------------------------------------
Thank You Rob Vannoy and All of Our Eceti Stargate MODS for Your Support!
-----------------------------------
Please Consider LIKING and SUBSCRIBING to Our Channel.
ECETI MEDIA: Peter Slattery | Robert B
AYWTR Producer: Robert B Show 136
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpXtVpknLmc&;ab_channel=ECETIStargateOfficialYouTubeChannel
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit there also.
Information and appreciation to: ECETI Stargate Official YouTube Channel, James Gilliland and Michael Jaco
Michael Jaco is a Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
Check Out Michael Jaco's Web Site:
https://unleashingintuition.com/
-------------------------------------
Be Sure to:
Check Out All of the Best-Selling Books by James Gilliland: http://eceti.org/books.html
-------------------------------------
🚨🛸ECETI Telegram Channels:🛸🚨
https://t.me/ECETI_OFFICIAL_CHANNEL
https://t.me/ECETI_OFFICIAL
-------------------------------------
ECETI - COME SEE FOR YOUR SELF!
http://www.ECETI.org
-------------------------------------
Eceti Australia - Peter Maxwell Slattery
http://www.ecetiaustralia.org/
-------------------------------------
JCETI Japan – Greg Sullivan
http://www.JCETI.ORG/
-------------------------------------
Visit: As You Wish Talk Radio On The BBS Radio Network http://bbsradio.com/asyouwishtalkradio/
-------------------------------------
Thank You Rob Vannoy and All of Our Eceti Stargate MODS for Your Support!
-----------------------------------
Please Consider LIKING and SUBSCRIBING to Our Channel.
ECETI MEDIA: Peter Slattery | Robert B
AYWTR Producer: Robert B Show 136
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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