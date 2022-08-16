Taiwan Reports More People Dead From The Vaccine Than from Covid

This is not a shock for anyone who pays attention, but the numbers they report are still lowball numbers. Watch the video to see why it's even worse than they say.

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Video Source: The Highwire

https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-obtained-data-reveals-more-evidence-of-death-spike/