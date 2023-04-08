Haru-chan’s 1st Vet Visit! 🐶 & My Thumbs are Green Again! 🤩👍🏾

It’s been eight days since my new Boston Terrier Haru-chan came into my life, and it’s been a most wonderful week! She’s actually growing bigger, becoming more confident and her personality (feisty & fun 🤣🐶) is beginning to show. Out in the garden the transplants are doing well. My thumbs are turning green again! 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener
