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Monkey See, Monkey Do: I Predicted the Monkeypox Virus Coming to a City Near You on January 23, 2022
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82 views • May 22, 2022
I originally posted this video on January 23, 2022 after seeing several curious stories in the media that week, such as old vials of smallpox vaccine being discovered in a lab freezer in Pennsylvania and then an accident involving a group of monkeys being frred on a highway in Pennsylvania while thy were on their way to a research facility in Florida. This was all going on earlier in the year. We also saw Bill Gates predicting that the next pandemic will be a 'big one' and now we are seeing that there was a Monkeypox pandemic exercise (just like the Covid exercise by Rockefeller and Gates) in 2021 where their scenerio saw 250 million people die from the Monkeypox virus in 2022. I edited somE things in the video, but I want toreplay it again now that they are about to go full throttle with Monkeypox.
Here is the original description from that video which I posted on all my platforms on January 23rd, 2022.
"There are so many 'events' going on right now that one cannot keep up with all the psyops being pumped out. Here is my video using fiction and non-fiction current events that can only leave one believing that the Cabal could be following up the Pandemic with some more monkey play."
Original video:
Monkeypox Outbreak (2022 Trailer): Bill Gates Predicts the Next Great Plague - Again
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZWfNYp...
Related links:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
Monkeys On The Loose In Pennsylvania After Truck Crash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpFNS...
Outbreak (1995) Official Trailer - Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman Sci-Fi Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5pov...
Vials labeled 'smallpox' found in Pennsylvania lab freezer (November 2021)
wgaltv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCoxU...
Bill Gates has a warning about deadly epidemics (January 22, 2017)
Business Insider YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDxb2...
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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BD007Marky on Twitter
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TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Here is the original description from that video which I posted on all my platforms on January 23rd, 2022.
"There are so many 'events' going on right now that one cannot keep up with all the psyops being pumped out. Here is my video using fiction and non-fiction current events that can only leave one believing that the Cabal could be following up the Pandemic with some more monkey play."
Original video:
Monkeypox Outbreak (2022 Trailer): Bill Gates Predicts the Next Great Plague - Again
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZWfNYp...
Related links:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
Monkeys On The Loose In Pennsylvania After Truck Crash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpFNS...
Outbreak (1995) Official Trailer - Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman Sci-Fi Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5pov...
Vials labeled 'smallpox' found in Pennsylvania lab freezer (November 2021)
wgaltv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCoxU...
Bill Gates has a warning about deadly epidemics (January 22, 2017)
Business Insider YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDxb2...
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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