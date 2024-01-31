Dr. James Thorp-Excess Death-All Cause Mortality After Covid Vaccine

In this episode, you'll see absolute evidence that 'they' knew the jabs were dangerous but pushed them anyway. Dr. James Thorp is an extensively published physician from Florida. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology as well as a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, who has practiced obstetrics for over 44 years.

In his practice, he would see 6,000–7,000 high-risk pregnant patients a year, and since the COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, he has witnessed many more cases of fetal deaths and miscarriages inside mothers. Attempts to quantify these adverse effects are hampered by the imposition of September 2021 gag orders on physicians and nurses. Dr. Thorp is a hero who was terminated from his job for no reason other than speaking the truth. You can follow Dr. Thorp on X. His handle is @jathorpmfm