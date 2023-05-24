How The Foreign Legion Proves WOKE Culture WRONG

Source : HistoryLegends 10 mai 2023 #historylegends https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K_kUGpG4_M
When most Western countries face military recruitment problems, the French Foreign Legion receives 7 times more candidates that spots available. What is their secret? And why is their message so popular with men from all over the world?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.