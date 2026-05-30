Putin spoke about the drone incident in Romania, during press conference in Kazakhstan

During a press conference at the end of his trip to Kazakhstan, the President of Russia spoke about the drone incident in Romania.

Adding, latest update:

Romanian President Nicusor Dan has attributed a drone crash on Romanian territory to Ukrainian air defense fire.

"During flight over Ukrainian territory, some of the drones were shot down, and one of them, likely hit over the city of Reni, changed course and headed toward Galati," Dan told reporters during a visit to the crash site.

More from Putin about this prior, from yesterday:

Putin when told that everyone in Europe is talking about the drone crash in Romania.



‘Who in Romania is saying that it's a Russian drone? [Many]

Many means no one. Specifically..?

[Ursula von der Leyen]

Ursula von der Leyen wasn't in Romania. She didn't examine the debris. No one can say anything until an expert analysis is conducted. Ukrainian drones also flew into Finland and Poland. There was exactly the same reaction as in Romania - they were shouting 'Help, the Russians are coming!'

The incident in Romania is a situation with a Ukrainian drone, which deviated from its course due to EW actions, or data inaccuracies, Putin believes.

