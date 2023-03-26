The Australian Aboriginals fighting for survival - Dr Reiner Fuellmich talks to David Lurnpa Cole

In today's episode of ICIC, Dr Reiner Fuellmich talks to David Lurnpa Cole, an Aborigine from Australia, well-known blogger Bernie Bebenroth, known as "Bernie from Australia" and Iris Tassie Tiger Richter about the outrageous events in Australia over the last three years.





The government measures in Australia have been very harsh, and the vaccination pressure very high. Especially the indigenous population, the Aborigines, were put under massive pressure and forced to vaccinate.





David Lumpa Cole approached us with the cry for help that his people were suffering greatly because of the vaccinations and that the deaths were massively increasing.





The accounts of the three Australians are very stirring and shed light on the dictatorial actions of the Australian government and the suffering of the people and their indigenous brothers and sisters in a very clear and emotional way.