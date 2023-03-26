Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Australian Aboriginals fighting for survival - Dr Reiner Fuellmich talks to David Lurnpa Cole
307 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

In today's episode of ICIC, Dr Reiner Fuellmich talks to David Lurnpa Cole, an Aborigine from Australia, well-known blogger Bernie Bebenroth, known as "Bernie from Australia" and Iris Tassie Tiger Richter about the outrageous events in Australia over the last three years.


The government measures in Australia have been very harsh, and the vaccination pressure very high. Especially the indigenous population, the Aborigines, were put under massive pressure and forced to vaccinate.


David Lumpa Cole approached us with the cry for help that his people were suffering greatly because of the vaccinations and that the deaths were massively increasing.


The accounts of the three Australians are very stirring and shed light on the dictatorial actions of the Australian government and the suffering of the people and their indigenous brothers and sisters in a very clear and emotional way.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket