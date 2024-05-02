New York City mayor Eric Adams said it was “despicable” that U.S. schools would allow another country’s flag to fly on their campuses.

House antisemitism bill

US Congress just passed a bill , 320-91, where the following speech is now illegal:

✴️ Denying the Holocaust or claiming it was exaggerated. Even historically debunked claims about soap.

✴️ Accuse a Jewish person of having dual loyalty to Israel EVEN if that person has dual citizenship to Israel or openly admits to having dual loyalty to Israel.

✴️ Saying Zionism is racism or denying the right of the Zionist terror state to exist over the top of Paleatenian land.

✴️ Applying “double standards” to Israel you would expect from another nation - like demanding they don’t commit a genocide.

✴️ Using the symbols associated with antisemitism (e.g. claiming Jews killed Jesus or using a blue octopus plush toy, fire extinguisher, upside down red triangle etc.)

✴️ Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

✴️ Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

✴️ distributing books and material deemed Antisemitic.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/house-passes-bill-to-expand-definition-of-antisemitism-amid-growing-campus-protests-over-gaza-war

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4637602-gaetz-dubs-house-antisemitism-bill-a-ridiculous-hate-speech-bill/







