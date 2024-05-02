New York City mayor Eric Adams said it was “despicable” that U.S. schools would allow another country’s flag to fly on their campuses.
House antisemitism bill
US Congress just passed a bill , 320-91, where the following speech is now illegal:
✴️ Denying the Holocaust or claiming it was exaggerated. Even historically debunked claims about soap.
✴️ Accuse a Jewish person of having dual loyalty to Israel EVEN if that person has dual citizenship to Israel or openly admits to having dual loyalty to Israel.
✴️ Saying Zionism is racism or denying the right of the Zionist terror state to exist over the top of Paleatenian land.
✴️ Applying “double standards” to Israel you would expect from another nation - like demanding they don’t commit a genocide.
✴️ Using the symbols associated with antisemitism (e.g. claiming Jews killed Jesus or using a blue octopus plush toy, fire extinguisher, upside down red triangle etc.)
✴️ Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.
✴️ Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.
✴️ distributing books and material deemed Antisemitic.
House passes bill aimed to combat antisemitism amid college unrest
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/house-passes-bill-to-expand-definition-of-antisemitism-amid-growing-campus-protests-over-gaza-war
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4637602-gaetz-dubs-house-antisemitism-bill-a-ridiculous-hate-speech-bill/
