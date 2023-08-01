With respect to the Lakota Sioux tribe that found the true Creator! FacebookTwitterEmailShare

August 1, 2013 Long ago Rafaël found himself among the Lakota Sioux tribe… From this tribe, many came to believe. Most Indians are monotheistic, which means the following: the belief that there is only one God.





Published on Aug 1, 2013 by My Shalom

