This Isn’t About Maduro: The Real Game in Venezuela | Michael Yon
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
705 followers
3
1522 views • 3 days ago

War correspondent and former special forces operator Michael Yon returns to the program to dissect the operation in Venezuela. Yon has spent extensive time in the region covering the geopolitical significance of the Panama Canal—an area closely linked to Venezuela with major global implications.

Having been on the front lines of the world’s most complex and chaotic conflicts, Yon brings unparalleled insight into the realities of war, special operations, and power dynamics on the ground. His firsthand experience provides rare perspective on what is unfolding in the region and why it matters.

You can support Michael Yon’s work and follow his reporting on Substack at https://substack.com/@michaelyon

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

