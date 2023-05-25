Create New Account
How Long Lord Part 2 - Voices
Russ Wade
Published 20 hours ago

This is happening to someone I know very well. He is a normal, level headed person and I have known him a long time. This is NOT NORMAL...  for him or anyone!

Ask Jesus for discernment over every thought that enters our mind.

We better figure this out and get out our sword... https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTQXkYI3Ia7n/

death god holy spirit jesus salvation rapture tribulation eternity

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
