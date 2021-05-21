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SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 3 - FIND YOURSELF w/ Troy Meyer
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82 views • May 21, 2021
Today we welcome to the Souled Out Podcast -- the great, Troy Meyer, an ex-coworker of mine, a realist, a positivist, and interestingly enough -- not someone that agrees with much that I have to say about the state of the world in general.

Troy and I are very different in our worldview and this makes for a great discussion. That's right, America -- it's okay to talk to those who disagree with you about stuff. It's healthy. When you come together and open your hearts and minds -- you see all the ways that we are one and all the ways we are alike. It's a beautiful thing.

I commend him on his courage and his spine -- for simply coming on my show as controversial topics, global conspiracies, politics, higher-dimensional perspectives, and the like are not exactly his forte.

This was one of the most interesting discussions I've had on the podcast this far.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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