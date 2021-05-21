SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 3 - FIND YOURSELF w/ Troy Meyer

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Troy and I are very different in our worldview and this makes for a great discussion. That's right, America -- it's okay to talk to those who disagree with you about stuff. It's healthy. When you come together and open your hearts and minds -- you see all the ways that we are one and all the ways we are alike. It's a beautiful thing.
I commend him on his courage and his spine -- for simply coming on my show as controversial topics, global conspiracies, politics, higher-dimensional perspectives, and the like are not exactly his forte.
This was one of the most interesting discussions I've had on the podcast this far.
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