【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Dave Zere @davidzere , the host at Real America’s Voice, asked how do average Americans identify who is working for the CCP. Miles Guo, the founder of NFSC, has suggested a “3F” solution, which is follow the money, follow the sex bribe, follow the NFSC, to dig into the CCP spies and American traitors. Miles Guo has the most exclusive and intelligence into the CCPs inner workings.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Real America’s Voice的主持人Dave Zere @davidzere 问普通美国人怎样才能识别为中共服务的人。新中国联邦的创始人郭文贵先生提出了“3F”方案，即“跟着钱，跟着性贿赂，跟着新中国联邦”，深挖中共间谍和卖美贼。郭文贵对中共内部运作的了解是最独到的。





