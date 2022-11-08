Follow-up on the previous video witnessing child abuse ...this story gets even worse.... 😖

This story just got worse with this woman justifying locking up her baby in a rabbit cage outside, without a blanket even. I mean, this felt like a horror movie, childabuse is the worst crime.... commited by the mother herself!

Thank you, all the people who replied and confirmed that this is unacceptable. Maybe I'll make another video after the police visit but let's hope this stops here and that she repents.

🙏🌻