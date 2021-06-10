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CHP Talks: Campaign Life in Ottawa: Holding Politicians Accountable
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14 views • June 10, 2021
June 10, 2021: We are joined today by two stalwarts of the pro-life movement, both from the Ottawa office of CLC (Campaign Life Coalition). Debbie Duval is the National Capital Organizer and Hanna Kepka is in charge of Government Relations for CLC. They and their team worked with many others to organize the recent 2021 National March for Life in Ottawa. Rod and Peter discuss with them the state of pro-life politics and some of the bills currently before Parliament.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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