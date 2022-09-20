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The FDA’s Insane EUA Plan: Treat Injuries of the Fast-Tracked Experimental Jab with Another Fast-Tracked Experimental Product
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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98 views • September 20, 2022

We all know that we have an out-of-control Federal Government. We’ve witnessed the last several years that the FDA has no regard for our safety, but instead has simply been looking out for Big Pharma and implementing the agenda of powers-that-be behind The Great Reset. It’s gotten so blatant and so obvious that it should shock even the most ardent pro-vax Democrat that the “checks and balances” are nothing of the sort. 


During a recent episode of In The Foxhole on Freedom First TV, Karen Kingston explained how our Federal Government, specifically through the FDA and HHS, set up the EUA system to allow Big Pharma to continually skip animal testing and go straight to humans.


This clip was taken from an episode of In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik called “The Never-Ending EUA.” To watch the full episode, you need to be a Freedom First TV subscriber. You’ll also get access to our full library of shows from people like Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Chad Caton and more, plus free access to our paid online summits. You can sign up using code KAREN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

Keywords
fdadonald trumpconspiracyhhsbioweaponadverse reactionscovid-19covid vaccineoperation warp speedcov2covid injectionkaren kingstonjeff dornikfreedom first tvfftvin the foxhole
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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