Importance of Xi Jinping’s Visit to Central Asia

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lchb82e
09/14/2022 Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping begins his visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday (Sept. 14) and is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in what will be his first overseas visit since the start of the epidemic. His trip not only demonstrates the Communist Party’s dominant position in the SCO, but also signals Xi’s confidence in a third term in office