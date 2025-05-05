BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here Comes The Judge, There Goes The Judge
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
14 views • 7 days ago

The team kicks things off with historical reflections on George Washington's inauguration and the Louisiana Purchase before steering into current events, like the recent suspensions of judges in New Mexico and Wisconsin for shocking courtroom misconduct.


You'll hear the hosts’ candid takes on the responsibilities that come with upholding the law, as they dissect what happens when those in power break or bend the rules for their own moral reasons. The conversation doesn’t stop there: they also dive into the economics of electric trucks, dissect why Toledo was recently ranked the #1 market in America, and debate the fairness and effectiveness of big tax incentive packages for businesses in Ohio.


From judicial ethics to the cost of brand new pickups, and the ongoing debate over DEI policies and free speech on campuses, nothing is off limits at this roundtable. If you’re ready for lively, informed, and unfiltered talk about the issues affecting Ohio and beyond, this episode has got you covered.


3 Key Takeaways:


Judicial Accountability Matters: We explored recent stories where judges overstepped legal bounds—including a Wisconsin judge who facilitated a defendant’s escape—highlighting why trust in the judiciary relies on their impartial compliance with the law.


Ohio Real Estate Surprises: Toledo took the top spot in the Wall Street Journal’s ranking of affordable and desirable real estate markets, but as the discussion revealed, economics and regional trends don’t always make perfect sense on paper.


Government, Business & Equity: From billion-dollar tax credits to state-level DEI reforms, this episode dug into how government intervention can shape (and sometimes complicate) the playing field for businesses and individuals in Ohio.


We have our moments


00:00 Judges Involved in Criminal Scandals


05:29 Judge Aids Defendant's Escape


11:09 Wisconsin's Policy on ICE Coordination


20:38 Jeff Bezos-Backed Slate Trucks


25:06 Toledo: Top City for Homebuyers


31:18 Ohio Tech Job Investment


32:52 Grant Bias and Taxpayer Impact


42:19 DEI Concerns on Liberal Campuses


47:14 Freedom of Speech and Discrimination Debate


50:31 Client Notification and Ethical Concerns


55:32 Executive Orders: A Shift in Perspective?


59:03 "Trump's Immigration Policies Praised"


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

