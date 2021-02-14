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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:7-8, 20210214
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81 views • February 14, 2021
Blessings for trusting and obeying GOD when we encounter issues in our personal, health, physical, and spiritual life. GOD promises that we will be nourished as a tree near the river, and nothing can hinder us.
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:7-8, 20210214
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:7-8, 20210214
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
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