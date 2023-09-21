Trump Pivots To Support Baby Murder: Abortion Is Sacrament Of Satan

Stew Peters Show





Sep 20, 2023





President Trump is trying to pivot on abortion for political gain.

Matt Gaspers, the managing editor of Catholic Family News, joins Stew to talk about President Trump's recent abortion comments.

Abortion is human sacrifice and it’s the zenith of America’s evil.

There can be no middle ground on abortion.

President Trump is making a big mistake by caving to the Left to score political points.

This is pure vanity by our society because we are trying to regulate murder.

Trump’s new abortion position makes him unqualified to be the leader of the America First movement.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Eliminate your painful inflammation & swelling in days. Just go to http://stopswollenfeet.com to get 58% OFF your order now!

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3je06w-trump-pivots-to-support-baby-murder-abortion-is-sacrament-of-satan.html