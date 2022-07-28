Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million-dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Clay Clark is a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times. Throughout his career, he’s founded several multi-million-dollar businesses. Throughout his career, he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country including Hewlett Packard, Maytag University, Valspar Paint, and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Clay is also the co-founder of 5 children and is the proud owner of thousands of trees, dozens of chickens, and 13 cats. Join Clay and all the amazing speakers at the ReAwaken Tours around the country in 2022. To learn more and to register now go to: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com