7-11-2022 Discussion with Dan Radiostyle. On The Fringe

Episode 70

This week is starting out as expected. Things just keep ramping up. I will be back on tomorrow with sharing some thoughts, but for today I am just sharing my conversation with Dan. If you are new here, welcome and thank you for joining me. This is all about making friends and sharing ideas. Together we win.

If you haven't subscribed to Dan's channel yet please do. I have no doubt most of you have:

https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe