© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
177 ๛ Virions oder warum sind die Borg so grau ??? (Teil 2)
Follow
31
Share
Report
78941 views • June 02, 2021
Blut nach Umpfung
https://t.me/mh171702Q2Q/51132
Nasenteststäbchen und Masken enthalten Darpa Hydrogel,
das Nano-Antennen unter der Zirbeldrüse wachsen läßt:
https://leonard17.livejournal.com/691260.html
Telefon und TV verbinden sich mit seinen Nanobots
https://dogsareloyal1s.com/psa/connection_failed.mp4
Magnete haften am Gestochenen
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Magneticvaxsite:1
Nanobots im Spinat verbinden sich mit Internet
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/343620/scientists-create-spinach-that-can-send-emails
Telefon macht etwas alle 5 sec, aber es ist kein Foto!
https://en-volve.com/2021/05/18/watch-viral-video-confirms-your-phone-takes-secret-pictures-of-you-every-5-seconds/
Magnetische Zellen
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
Harvard
http://cml.harvard.edu
Not for veterinary use
https://infiniteunknown.net/2021/05/18/connecticut-publishes-moderna-covid-vax-ingredients-deadly-poison-sm-102-not-for-human-or-veterinary-use/comment-page-1/
Chloroform
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474
"Magneto" kontrolliert Gehirn
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Gehirnkontrolle mit erhitzten Nanos
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2015/mar/24/remote-control-brain-activity-nanoparticles
.
https://t.me/mh171702Q2Q/51132
Nasenteststäbchen und Masken enthalten Darpa Hydrogel,
das Nano-Antennen unter der Zirbeldrüse wachsen läßt:
https://leonard17.livejournal.com/691260.html
Telefon und TV verbinden sich mit seinen Nanobots
https://dogsareloyal1s.com/psa/connection_failed.mp4
Magnete haften am Gestochenen
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Magneticvaxsite:1
Nanobots im Spinat verbinden sich mit Internet
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/343620/scientists-create-spinach-that-can-send-emails
Telefon macht etwas alle 5 sec, aber es ist kein Foto!
https://en-volve.com/2021/05/18/watch-viral-video-confirms-your-phone-takes-secret-pictures-of-you-every-5-seconds/
Magnetische Zellen
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
Harvard
http://cml.harvard.edu
Not for veterinary use
https://infiniteunknown.net/2021/05/18/connecticut-publishes-moderna-covid-vax-ingredients-deadly-poison-sm-102-not-for-human-or-veterinary-use/comment-page-1/
Chloroform
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474
"Magneto" kontrolliert Gehirn
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Gehirnkontrolle mit erhitzten Nanos
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2015/mar/24/remote-control-brain-activity-nanoparticles
.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.