Digital ID In Canada with Dr. Leslyn Lewis and Luke Neilson

Digital ID…





What is it?





Is Canada planning on implementing it?





Have other nations?





How is it going for the citizens in those nations?





Is it necessary in our day?





Is it an infringement on privacy?





These are all really great questions that we dive into on this show.





The reality is that billions of people worldwide already use it in some form. China is generally viewed as the most sophisticated nation when it comes to digital ID integration into society. However, nations from Finland to Israel to Canada are all considering it.





Used well, a digital ID can be convenient and even helpful in gathering statistics that give governments useful information in making better policy decisions. However, it also allows the government a level of immediate access to personal information that many feel uncomfortable with.





To help us understand more, we are featuring a briefing by Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Member of Parliament from Haldimand-Norfolk. After Dr. Lewis’ segment, Luke Neilson, Education Programs Coordinator from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms sheds light on how digital ID could affect our Charter rights as Canadians.





Thanks for joining us.





