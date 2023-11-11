Whitney Webb | AI-Powered Tyranny

MIRRORED from TFTC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlfZ91Pot-w&ab_channel=TFTC
Oct 20, 2023
Marty sits down once again with Whitney Webb to discuss the conflict in the Levant and how the bankers intend to use AI to control your life.
