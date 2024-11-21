Jews Created the Pfizer and Moderna Covid Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worth repeating....
Those that have not been vaccinated with viral mRNA, and don't have genomic inserts in their DNA, would be considered a “human organism,” and as such can not be patented. However some legal experts say that it is entirely possible that any people that contain modified genes can indeed be patented!
https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2021/07/08/big-pharma-mrna-vaccine-will-be-used-to-patent-humans/
"Any politician or scientist who tells you these [GMO] products are safe is either very stupid or lying."
- David Suzuki, CC, OBC, Ph.D LLD, Geneticist
