The NPC vs. RPG Axis of Simulation Theory, an interview with Rizwan Virk

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What if reality works more like a role-playing game than we realize? A fascinating discussion explores the “NPC vs. RPG” perspective of simulation theory, questioning whether human experiences, challenges, and personal growth could be connected to a larger framework of consciousness and purpose. Drawing from gaming concepts, philosophy, and emerging technology, the conversation examines how people interpret reality, choice, and meaning in modern life. Watch the latest interview to explore these ideas and decide where you stand on the nature of existence.
#SimulationTheory #Philosophy #Technology #Consciousness #FutureThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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