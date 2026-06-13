Before the 2026 World Cup: The Team FIFA Erased From History

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In 1934, the Austrian Wunderteam was considered the greatest national soccer team in the world. Four years later, they no longer existed.
On the eve of the 2026 World Cup, this is the story FIFA's official history doesn't tell.
Mirrored - Ink Of The Past
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