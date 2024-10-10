Smotrich’s “radical vision” for the Jewish state - includes “all Palestinian lands, but also lands in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt.”

“It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus” - Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich

I want a Jewish state. It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus. Only Jerusalem, until Damascus.

Turkish President Erdogan:

"Israel is a Zionist terrorist organization, and Hamas is fighting for freedom and to defend the honor of the Islamic world, and we know that Hamas is also fighting for Türkiye; because we will be the next place that Israel will set its eyes on under the Israeli expansionist policy."