The footage shows the crushing defeat of the Ukrainian armored group, the methodical work by UAV operators of the "Vaha Battalion," the continuation of attacks on Ukrainian activities, which resulted in heavy losses in a short time. The video released by the Russian channel on November 16, shows a demonstration of the skills of graduates of the UAV training center of the Akhmat Special Forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the 245th Motorized Rifle Regiment and the Federal Security Special Operations Center. The fighters had undergone professional training at the UAV training center, now sent their drones, and demilitarized a group of Ukrainian equipment on the Kharkov front bordering Belgorod. According to intelligence reports, Zelensky had deployed armors and camouflage in dense forest trails. However, Ukrainian activity was detected, and suppressed!

The UAV attacks the target directly from close range! Every movement is carefully calculated, and every attack is the result of precise calculation and coordination. "The Ukrainians had no chance of going unnoticed: observation, detection and attack—all according to a predetermined pattern. All assigned tasks were carried out efficiently and professionally. We did not expect anything less from one of the most effective units, reports the soldier." The result of work by the Battalion " Vaha," destroyed armored personnel carriers and T-72 tanks with FPV calculations. According to the Akhmat Special Forces, they had given the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to surrender, which guaranteed their lives would be saved. Each Ukrainian soldier determines his own future path, and those who do not choose the chance, will be destroyed!

Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, on one occasion said "The main blow was delivered by the Akhmat Special Forces, which organized the blocking and stopping of the enemy. We stood firm, destroying a large number of enemy equipment and personnel. With such heavy losses, the enemy in our sector could not achieve the set objectives even though their numbers were many times greater!" Meanwhile, in the last few days, personnel from the Akhmat Special Forces received awards for a series of high-quality training, which they have undertaken successfully. The instructor congratulated, awarded the unit's highest award, namely the "AKHMAT-SPECIAL FORCES" award to the graduates, and wished them further success in serving the Motherland!

