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Dr. David Martin - Explosive - Names and Faces
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475 views • November 12, 2021
The speech referred to in the previous one. His "last" speech as a nice guy. In this speech he names names and shows faces.
his power point:
https://t.me/robinmg/11243
Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP
Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche
Angel Gurria, QECD
Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank
Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada
David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips
H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah
Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University
Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank
Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens
Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Larry Page, Google
Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock
Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum
Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations
Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries
Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda
Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum
Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore
Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA
Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research
his power point:
https://t.me/robinmg/11243
Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001), Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP
Andre Hoffmann, Vice- Chairman, Roche
Angel Gurria, QECD
Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Christine Lagarde, President European Central Bank
Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime minister of Canada
David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Feike Sybesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips
H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of H.M Queen Rania Al Abdullah
Heizo Takenaka, Professor Emeritus, Keio University
Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sberbank
Jim Hagemann Snabe,Chairman Siemens
Julie Sweet , Chief Executive Officer, Accenture
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
Kristalina Georgeva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
L. Rafael Reif, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Larry Page, Google
Laurence D Fink, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock
Luis Alberto Moreno, Member of the Board of Trustees World Economic Forum
Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, United Nations
Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries
Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda
Peter Brabeck-Latmathe, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum
Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore
Thomas Buberi, Chief Executive Officer, AXA
Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research
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