Myocarditis in children | This is programming at a new level!!
Published 21 hours ago

Myocarditis in children

This is programming/gaslighting at a new level!!

How many of you had heard the medical term “myocarditis” before experimental mRNA injections?

Answer: Not much. There are now advertisements on television warning of this heart disease in children.

Source @Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

childrencover-upgaslightingmyocarditis

