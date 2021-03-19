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Thursday - MARCH 18, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2375-6PM CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Dan Bongino Will Take Over Rush Limbaugh's Radio Timeslot
Cumulus Media‘s Westwood One announced Wednesday that Bongino would host a new three-hour program, called “The Dan Bongino Show.” The show will start May 24 and be broadcast nationwide Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. “ The show will “tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” the media company said in a press release obtained by Fox News. With Bongino’s show, Cumulus media now has a 24/hour lineup of conservative talk shows including programs from Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire and Mark Levine. “I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17235
Special Guest: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she concerned that vaccine manufacturers have no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine. https://www.v-ial.org/
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