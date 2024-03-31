Dustin Nemos Probes Solar Eclipse CERN Clif High Stew Peters Alex Jones Rabbi Shmuley Candace Owens

Dustin Nemos author, journalist, researcher shares his insight with the Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, CERN, Clif High, Stew Peters, Alex Jones, Rabbi Shmuley, Rabbi Barclay, Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro in this riveting, no-holds-barred interview. The Serapeum’s banned, hidden, and censored archives curated and triple backed up archive of the information they don’t want you to see can be found at: https://theserapeum.com/author/dustin/

“My job is not to be politically correct; It is to witness, observe, analyze and document the beautiful chaos that surrounds us all, so that future generations can understand how we got to this moment in time.” - Victor-Hugo Vaca II

"I'm known as the 'Nostradamus of the Art World' because my paintings foreshadow events but It's not that I can see the future, it's that as an artist, I've met the people who forge our future." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II

Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now, stuck in the former Soviet Union as a dissident American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights and forced PCR Test lobotomies and deadly, experimental vaccines required to travel back to the homeland he served to protect as a United States Naval Academy Midshipman Officer, the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.

