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Time travel PART 3 -- The fall of America
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132 views • June 16, 2021
Coming off parts 1 and 2 where we talked about the theoretical possibility of time travel, and the predictions one time traveler made for America part 3 looks at what the Bible and contemporary prophets have to say about Americas future.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex theological concepts easier to understand, and to reveal the true loving heart of God.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex theological concepts easier to understand, and to reveal the true loving heart of God.
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