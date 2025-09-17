Canadians Face Tyranny - Liberal Totalitarianism

How does the Second Amendment protect the first?





Our right to free speech, to assemble, for a free press and freedom of religion found in the First Amendment are completely dependent on the Second Amendment. Weakening the Second Amendment concurrently weakens the first.

Does the 2nd Amendment protect the 1st?





First Amendment rights are not confined to the home, and neither are those protected by the Second Amendment.





How does the Second Amendment protect us?





It protects the right for Americans to possess weapons for the protection of themselves, their rights, and their property. The original text is written as such: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”





https://legalknowledgebase.com/how-does-the-second-amendment-protect-the-first









Canadians No Longer Trust Their Government. And For Good Reason





Trudeau’s government suppresses dissent while selectively applying justice





Niccolò Machiavelli once wrote, “We’re going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery because while others might free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.” Today, Canadians are discovering just how difficult that is when government deception, media control and ideological overreach shape public discourse.





For over a decade, the Government of Canada has engaged in a campaign of misinformation, thought control and regulatory overreach, eroding public trust.





https://fcpp.org/2025/03/04/canadians-no-longer-trust-their-government-and-for-good-reason/









Historical Parallels: Is Canada Becoming a Totalitarian State?





This essay spells out what many people have alluded to: that Canadians are losing their freedoms and that this once prosperous and proud country is on the brink of becoming a statist mock-democracy where people live in fear of their government and of fellow citizens who may denounce them for their views. To many people, the parallels that exist between Canada today and practices that existed in totalitarian regimes such as Hitler’s Germany are too many to not raise grave concerns.





Control of the press





The Nazi Party had its own newspaper, the Völkischer Beobachter (People’s Observer). Starting in 1933, the Nazis expropriated other newspapers and later expanded state control over all media. Newspapers were either brought under state/party control or they engaged in self-censorship according to strict government guidelines.1





https://fcpp.org/2021/06/02/historical-parallels-is-canada-becoming-a-totalitarian-state/









Confiscating Your Rights Instead of Stopping Criminal Violence





The federal government’s firearms confiscation agenda—dubbed The Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme by CSSA—targets the wrong people.





While criminal shootings continue unabated, Mark Carney is, like his predecessor, focused on confiscating guns from their licensed firearms owners.





Confiscating those guns in pursuit of the government’s stated objective – stopping violent criminals with illegal guns – is irrational and laughable.





To use the analogy of drunk drivers, the Carney and his Liberal government believe the only way to stop drunk drivers is to confiscate vehicles from sober drivers.





It’s nonsense, and Canadians know it.





According to a May 2025 Leger poll[i], when asked which approach would be most effective in reducing crime committed with illegal guns, 55% of Canadians supported tougher measures to stop the illegal smuggling of guns into Canada from the United States.





https://cssa-cila.org/confiscating-your-rights-instead-of-stopping-criminal-violence/