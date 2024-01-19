YOU MUST BE BORN AGAIN AND BAPTIZED IN A RIVER - John 3:1-13; Matthew 3:12-16, Acts 2:37-42; 8:35-38, 20240118

YOU MUST BE BORN AGAIN AND BAPTIZED IN A RIVER - John 3:1-13; Matthew 3:12-16; Titus 3:3-7; 1 Peter 1:14-23; Acts 2:37-42; 8:35-38 - Mid-Week, 20240118
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
13 Then cometh Jesus from Galilee to Jordan unto John, to be baptized of him.
14 But John forbad Him, saying, I have need to be baptized of thee, and comest thou to me?
15 And Jesus answering said unto him, suffer it to be so now: for thus it becometh us to fulfil all righteousness. Then he suffered Him.
16 And Jesus, when He was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto Him, and He saw the Spirit of GOD descending like a dove, and lighting upon Him. Amen!
