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YouTube's Targeted Individual Censorship Program and the Great Laguna Beach Vaccine vs Magnet Test
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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121 views • May 21, 2021
I ask how come YouTube censors some channels (mine) videos and allows other channels videos reporting on the same topic ie. "medical misinformation" to stay uploaded and watchable on YouTube. I think it is because I am a 'YouTube Targeted Individual'. Also, I watched a great video on random vaccine and magnet testing that took place in Laguna Beach by a woman who picked people off the boardwalk to test their jabs with the dreaded 'fridge magnet'. Another eye opening video showing us that we are all being targeted with these dangerous blood clotting vaccines.

My New YouTube Channel @RealGlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw

My other Magnet/Vaccine video:
The Ultimate Compilation of Magnets Sticking To People's 'Pfizer' and 'Moderna' Arms https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eJBdCpZm8h9/


Related video:
Magnet challenge. ( Not saying it's proof just a Survey) Carmen Lexit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jazZkKQtGS4

You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

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http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw

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Keywords
youtubecensoredvaccinecensorshipvaccinevsmagnets
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy