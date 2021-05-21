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YouTube's Targeted Individual Censorship Program and the Great Laguna Beach Vaccine vs Magnet Test
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121 views • May 21, 2021
I ask how come YouTube censors some channels (mine) videos and allows other channels videos reporting on the same topic ie. "medical misinformation" to stay uploaded and watchable on YouTube. I think it is because I am a 'YouTube Targeted Individual'. Also, I watched a great video on random vaccine and magnet testing that took place in Laguna Beach by a woman who picked people off the boardwalk to test their jabs with the dreaded 'fridge magnet'. Another eye opening video showing us that we are all being targeted with these dangerous blood clotting vaccines.
My New YouTube Channel @RealGlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
My other Magnet/Vaccine video:
The Ultimate Compilation of Magnets Sticking To People's 'Pfizer' and 'Moderna' Arms https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eJBdCpZm8h9/
Related video:
Magnet challenge. ( Not saying it's proof just a Survey) Carmen Lexit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jazZkKQtGS4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
My New YouTube Channel @RealGlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
My other Magnet/Vaccine video:
The Ultimate Compilation of Magnets Sticking To People's 'Pfizer' and 'Moderna' Arms https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eJBdCpZm8h9/
Related video:
Magnet challenge. ( Not saying it's proof just a Survey) Carmen Lexit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jazZkKQtGS4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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