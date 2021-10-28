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They don't want victims of organized harassment to be able to have a voice
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34 views • October 28, 2021
The people involved in organized harassment and gang stalking rely heavily on slander of their 'targets' in order to justify their stalking and harassment activities. They do not like it when targets of their harassment are able to have a voice and to have the ability to defend themselves from the lies and slander. They also do not like it when you expose their criminal stalking activities with clear evidence.
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