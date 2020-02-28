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RACE TO FREE ENERGY Trailer
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54 views • February 28, 2020
"RACE TO ZERO POINT" Trailer
Watch Now! "RACE TO ZERO POINT" http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/the-race-to-zero-point/
In this award-winning, feature length documentary you will learn about the latest developments in the field of Free and Zero Point Energy from Tesla to Dennis Lee. Because of the extremely high stakes to the energy industry, the suppression of this knowledge has become deadly as happens when the established order and paradigms are about to be overturned. Expect the propaganda machinery to widely kick into high gear over the next few months and years by those opposed to adoption of Zero Point Energy technologies.
If only this documentary, and other well-researched and well-regarded ones like it, could be shown in high school science courses! If this could inspire a massive movement toward change, such that we begin to see a critical mass of progressive thinking that could not be easily suppressed, well… who knows? For example, the Chembuster I’ve recently built to disable and disperse chemtrails uses the same basic energy source documented in this movie.
Watch the full documentary at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEND8dlUp1Y
Prof. Judson Singer, Mechanical Engineer
Watch Now! "RACE TO ZERO POINT" http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/the-race-to-zero-point/
In this award-winning, feature length documentary you will learn about the latest developments in the field of Free and Zero Point Energy from Tesla to Dennis Lee. Because of the extremely high stakes to the energy industry, the suppression of this knowledge has become deadly as happens when the established order and paradigms are about to be overturned. Expect the propaganda machinery to widely kick into high gear over the next few months and years by those opposed to adoption of Zero Point Energy technologies.
If only this documentary, and other well-researched and well-regarded ones like it, could be shown in high school science courses! If this could inspire a massive movement toward change, such that we begin to see a critical mass of progressive thinking that could not be easily suppressed, well… who knows? For example, the Chembuster I’ve recently built to disable and disperse chemtrails uses the same basic energy source documented in this movie.
Watch the full documentary at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEND8dlUp1Y
Prof. Judson Singer, Mechanical Engineer
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