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Victory Day Steganography | [V]lad Challenges History Narrative | Gold & Bitcoin Reset | Virus Psyop
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1 view • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 6/30/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #WETIKO
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PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Zero Hedge V-Day Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/v-day-russia-vows-prevent-us-led-regime-change-venezuela
Zero Hedge Chinese Counterfeit Gold Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Vladimir Putin Article/Speech (V-Day) calling for history reform: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/vladimir-putin-real-lessons-75th-anniversary-world-war-ii-162982?fbclid=IwAR3DYls9wwZcSUZNorI9R8kzbK32NGrJkIHzHl5kys_xaPpvbJpbRKy2qm0
Treaty of Versailles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Versailles
Waiting for the Barbarians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waiting_for_the_Barbarians | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHE5iHeYBqw
NFL Stories: https://www.nfl.com/news/it-s-official-cam-newton-signs-1-year-deal-to-join-patriots | https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/seahawks-could-still-target-antonio-brown-josh-gordon-for-receiver-help-per-report/
#2020YearZero #VCipher #WETIKO
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Zero Hedge V-Day Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/v-day-russia-vows-prevent-us-led-regime-change-venezuela
Zero Hedge Chinese Counterfeit Gold Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
Vladimir Putin Article/Speech (V-Day) calling for history reform: https://nationalinterest.org/feature/vladimir-putin-real-lessons-75th-anniversary-world-war-ii-162982?fbclid=IwAR3DYls9wwZcSUZNorI9R8kzbK32NGrJkIHzHl5kys_xaPpvbJpbRKy2qm0
Treaty of Versailles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Versailles
Waiting for the Barbarians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waiting_for_the_Barbarians | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHE5iHeYBqw
NFL Stories: https://www.nfl.com/news/it-s-official-cam-newton-signs-1-year-deal-to-join-patriots | https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/seahawks-could-still-target-antonio-brown-josh-gordon-for-receiver-help-per-report/
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