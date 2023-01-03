“I’m pleased to announce the Second Coming of President Donald J. Trump." — Mo Brooks

'Alabama Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks teases a Trump 2024 run alongside former President Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, August 21: “I’m pleased to announce the second coming of President Donald J. Trump," says Brooks.' — Nicholas Ballasy(Revelation 13:5) "And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies, and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months."

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/XCDzziQQ9Oc Mo Brooks teases Trump 2024 run alongside former president at rally; Published by Nicholas Ballasy; YouTube; Date published: Saturday, August 21, 2021; Date of website access: Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Source 2: https://biblehub.com/revelation/13-5.htm Published by Bible Hub; new testament scripture; Revelation; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: August 22, 2021.

(Revelation 13:2) "The beast I saw was like a leopard, with the feet of a bear and the mouth of a lion. And the dragon gave the beast his power and his throne and great authority. 3 One of the heads of the beast appeared to be fatally wounded. But the mortal wound was healed, and the whole world was astonished and followed the beast."





The hermeneutic behind the verse can be either literal or metaphorical or both (a dual hermeneutic). Literal: Someone might assassinate Trump, and somehow Trump will survive the assassination attempt. Metaphorical: Trump returns to politics somehow, maybe as the American President in 2025. Maybe he stages a military coup and starts the Second American Civil War? Perhaps this is another way Donald Trump can return to power as the President of America before the next federal election. Dual hermeneutic: Both scenarios might occur, the physical head wound and the political wound.



