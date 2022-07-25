Let's bring the fight to the Globalists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Movement started with Monsanto, China, & Central Bankers. They used their opposition to their pollution to be their minions to cul humanity. I was 3 in 1967 & had front row seat watching my DoD Monsanto father plot with Chinese Intelligence.I have almost 30 acres on snowmobile trails 2/3 the way up to Canada in New Hampshire. Natural Springs and setting up solar for off-grid sawmill, video studio, & greenhouse. Raising pigs. It isn't cannabalism if you run a communist thru a pig first, right? Mike, I want to work with you