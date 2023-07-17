Create New Account
MIKE ROWE - THE MISEDUCATION OF AMERICA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

Dirty Jobs Star, Mike Rowe, joins Del at Freedom Fest 2023 in Memphis, TN, to discuss the mission of his foundation, Mike Rowe Works, which is changing the way America views education, and helping risk takers become success makers, while helping to fill the US skilled workers deficit. Further, Mike ‘goes there’ on medical freedom, scientific debate, and more. 


#MikeRowe #MikeRoweWorks


realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

