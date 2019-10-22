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The Strange Creatures of Stranger Things - (The Lore Behind the Demogorgon & Mindflayer)
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215 views • October 22, 2019
It's a bit late but I've wanted to cover the first two seasons of stranger things, the characters, the creatures and the lore behind them.
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