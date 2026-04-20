Tuapse was subjected to another massive drone attack last night, – the governor of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result, according to preliminary information, one man died at the seaport. Another was injured and is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

It's obvious that neither the current air defense system nor the Ministry of Defense are able to cope with the mass and regularity of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

We either need radical reforms and changes in this area, or the disabling of drone production facilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine located in Europe. Otherwise, we will face major problems by the end of the year.

The video shows the consequences of a repeated strike on the refinery in Tuapse, carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately after reports of the completion of fire extinguishing from theprevious drone attack.

More: The consequences of the oil spill on the Black Sea coast after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuapse, captured by satellite imagery.

The area of water pollution is estimated at 10 thousand square meters, and special vessels have begun to clean up the spill.

In the city itself, oil precipitation occurred. @Intel Slava

Adding:

A major fire is reported in the territory of an agricultural complex in Bolshoy (Velikiy) Burluk, Kharkov region.

Reports say that hangars, which were used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to store equipment, are on fire.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 20, 2026

▪️ A new massive attack by the enemy occurred this night in the Krasnodar region, in the seaport of Tuapse, reports of killed and wounded are coming in. In the port - fire, windows in a number of city buildings have been damaged, including a primary school and a kindergarten, a museum, a church, a multi-story building. In Sevastopol, also attacked by drones, it was officially reported that two residential buildings and a garage were damaged. Reports of air defense work in Feodosya were received.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck enemy rear areas with "Geran" drones. Explosions were recorded in Brovary (Kiev region), Kharkov, Sumy, Chernigyv region, and Chornomorsk (Illychivsk) in Odessa region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the village of Zernovo, Suzemsky district, a drone strike on a civilian vehicle wounded two civilians.

▪️In the Sumy region, assault troops of the Army Group "North" continue to engage in fierce battles in the Sumy, Shostka, and Krasnopol regions. Our assault troops continue to engage in fierce battles in the area of Novodmitrovka (opposite Red Yaruga in the Belgorod region), having advanced by half a kilometer. In the Krasnopol region, the enemy twice unsuccessfully counterattacked east of Taratutino, and most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were destroyed, and one Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier was taken prisoner.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, our units are clearing the forested areas along the state border near the village of Bochko (Volchansk district), and fierce firefights are taking place in the area of Pokalany, as well as in the area between Volchansk Hutors and the settlement of Bely Kolodez.

▪️ In Kupyansk, positional battles are taking place, and footage of the use of UAVs by both sides is being received. On the front as a whole, the enemy is using vehicles to deliver personnel, while our forces are using drones to strike. (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/267398)

▪️ The Konstantinovka front is causing the enemy the greatest concern: our troops are increasing the pressure on the city's flanks, and the approach of the period of "green grass" and leaves on trees may make it difficult for the enemy to detect UAV groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the north of Konstantinovka (under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces), there is a lot of destroyed enemy equipment.

▪️ Southeast of Red Liman and there are heavy counterattacks. The enemy is transferring mercenaries and UAV operators to the front to stop the movement of the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ Southwest of Krasnoarmeysk, an assault on Novopodgorne in the Dnepropetrovsk region is underway. Fighting continues around Grishyno.

▪️ The Army Group"East" from the Dnepropetrovsk region reports on the expansion of the control zone northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, and fierce battles are taking place in the forested area across the Volchya River. Strikes against the positions and dislocation points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlements of Gavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka, and Kolomiytsi are being carried out using UAV drones and artillery.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front and the Kherson direction, no changes. Air defense was active in Melitopol overnight. Mutual strikes across the Dnepro River continue.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️ Two majors (two_majors)