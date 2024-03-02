Create New Account
UK’s ONS CHANGES FORMULA TO HIDE EXCESS DEATHS
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Mar 1, 2024


With the urgent signal of surging excess deaths after the COVID shot rollout, the UK’s ONS has changed its formula to hide the increase, rather than address the elephant in the room.


#ExcessDeaths #ONS


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gnuqf-uks-ons-changes-formula-to-hide-excess-deaths.html

